Helen November, age 96, passed away July 2, 2020. Helen was born in Zurich Switzerland and came to New York in her 20s to visit her brother Morris Allweiss. While there she met her future husband Gerry who preceded her in death in 1998. Helen and Gerry moved to Marblehead Massachusetts where they lived for 50 years and raised two sons. For decades Helen and Gerry volunteered for many local community organizations and loved to walk to the beach and view the boats in Marblehead Harbor. Helen loved gardening, playing bridge, and reading. Helen later moved to the Brooksby Village Senior Living Community in Peabody Massachusetts where she thrived among friends both lifelong and newly made. Helen is survived by sons Alan and Sam (Ronni) and grandchildren David (Laura), Jessica, and Daniel (Kaitlyn). A private memorial will be held. Contributions can be made out to UMass Amherst (with note: Chancellors Strategic Initiatives, minority scholarships in memory of Helen November) and mailed to Development Office, UMass Amherst, Memorial Hall, 134 Hicks Way, Amherst MA 01003 Due to regulation imposed by the Coronavirus Pandemic a private graveside service was held privately. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visitwww.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com
.