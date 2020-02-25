|
|
Henrietta Hetty (DiCroce) Jackman, 71, of Marblehead, died on Friday, February 21, 2020 at home. While unexpected, she died peacefully in her sleep. She was the loving wife of David J. Jackman with whom she shared 49 years of marriage. She was born on July 7, 1948, in Peabody and raised in Marblehead, the daughter of the late Henry and Dahlia (Martin) DiCroce. She was a graduate of Nazareth Academy in Wakefield and Lasell University. She had a career as an office administer in the North Shore area for 40 years. She enjoyed making crafts and was very adept with her hands making baby towels, blankets and other childrens accessories that were sold online and in town. What she cherished most was making them for her grandchildren. She loved to ski, be by the ocean, spend time with her whole family and was a regular parishioner of Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church, Marblehead. She is survived by her husband, David of Marblehead, her son and daughter-in-law David and Jodi Jackman of Ramsey, NJ, her daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Adam Muriello of New York City, NY, her precious grandchildren Mackenzie Jackman and Henry Muriello, a brother and sister-in-law John and Susan DiCroce of Manchester, NH and nephews Jake and Chris DiCroce. ARRANGEMENTS: A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home at the 82 Lynn St., Peabody. Her funeral will be held on Friday at 09:00 AM from the Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church, 80 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in St. Marys Cemetery, Salem. Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Breast Cancer Investigation Fund at MGH : www.giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/ in her memory. For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020