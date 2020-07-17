1/
Hilary B. Michaud
1929 - 2020
Hilary Blesh Michaud, 91, died at home in Lebanon, NH on July 9, 2020. Her husband of 38 years, Ron Michaud, was by her side. A devoted wife, mother, feminist, and Buddhist, Hilary had a long, successful career as a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist. She dedicated much of her life to healing the suffering of others. Born in Sacramento, California, on June 19, 1929, Hilary was the only child of Rudi Blesh, the eminent jazz critic, and Editha Tuttle Blesh. She was raised in San Francisco and in Greenwich Village, New York City. She graduated from the progressive preparatory Elizabeth Irwin High School. After, she attended The New School and the San Francisco Art Institute. She raised her four children in New York City; Marblehead, Massachusetts; Holland; and Rome, Italy. The assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in 1968, was a pivotal moment for Hilary, igniting her drive to help others and give back to her community. It also was a turning point in her spiritual journey, which ultimately led her to Buddhism. After King's assassination, Hilary opened the first natural food store in Marblehead, Massachusetts, and created a teen center in a Black neighborhood in Lynn, Massachusetts, launching her career in human services. She worked at the Marblehead Community Counseling Center's Growth and Learning Program and began her extensive study of clinical psychology. She was a practicing Buddhist and a member of the Board of Directors at Karme Choling in Barnet, Vermont, one of the first Buddhist centers in the United States and North America. Hilary received her doctorate in psychology at age 66 from Antioch New England and was in private practice for 20 years in Lebanon, NH, retiring at 86. She specialized in treating women who had experienced sexual and physical trauma. Hilary never stopped reading, learning, and sharpening her professional skills. She was an avid hiker in New Hampshire's White Mountains and loved her family, friends, and two dogs, Josie and Penny. She is predeceased by her son, Carl Hultberg, and daughter, Stephanie Hultberg. Besides her husband, Ron Michaud, she leaves behind her daughters, Genevieve Morton and Alison Tirone (Robert Tirone) and grandchildren, Nahum Brown, Samuel Gifford, Michael Gifford, and Carl Joseph (C.J.) Tirone. In addition, she has three stepdaughters; Kirsten Dykeman, Melissa Koen, and Gretchen Biggins. To honor Hilary's memory, please consider new ways to express love and gratitude within your own community. Memorial donations may also be made to Bayada hospice, a wonderful group of caring people, at PO Box 1590, Norwich, VT, 05055. Condolences may be expressed at www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jul. 17 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
