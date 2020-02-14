|
Irene Lichtenstein Wolf (nee Wolff) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at the in Danvers, MA on January 26 2020. She was born in 1921 in Kobern, Germany. Irene became a nurse at the Asyl, the Jewish hospital in Cologne in the late 1930s. She was always very proud of being a nurse. After the hospital was closed in 1941, Irene was sent to a concentration camp. Losing most of her family, Irene survived three concentration camps. She was liberated from Bergen-Belsen in April, 1945. Irene immigrated to the United States in 1947 and married fellow Holocaust survivor Charles Lichtenstein. Charles died from complications of heart disease in 1960 leaving Irene a young widow with two young children. Irene met Leopold Otto Wolf and they married in 1963. They remained married for almost 49 years, until his passing in late 2011. Irene and Otto lived in Bergenfield, NJ, for many years, relocating after retirement to Swampscott and then Peabody, MA, to be near family. Fiercely independent, loyal to friends and family, and always remembering those of her early life who were slain during the Holocaust, Irene was none the less joyous and kind until the end of her life. Irene loved to sing, to bake, and to care for those whom she loved. She was most grateful for her life, good health, and for her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Irene is survived by her daughter Carole and her husband Dr. J. Jack Skowronski; and her son Barry and his wife Esta Lichtenstein, 5 grandchildren, Tamar and her husband Eric, Uri, Rafi and his wife Daphna, Charley and Alyse and her fianc Cory and 6 great-grandchildren, Sasha, Meirav, Ellie, Isaac, Noa and Asher. Funeral services were held in Natick, with interment in Paramus, NJ. Shiva was observed. Donations in memory of Irene Wolf may be made to a charity of ones choice.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020