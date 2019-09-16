|
Irene O. Hettinger, loving wife of Edward Hettinger, passed away at Kaplan Hospice in Danvers on September 14, 2019, from complications from surgery. A resident of Marblehead for almost 39 years, she was a talented artist/painter and member of the Marblehead Arts Association. She was also an avid tap dancer with the Marblehead Senior Center tappers. Irene was born and raised in London, England. She met and married Ed when he was stationed there with the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s. As the wife of an active duty officer, she handled with easy grace and confidence all the challenges of moving her young family frequently and adjusting to new surroundings. Upon his retirement from the Air Force they moved to Marblehead, Ed's hometown. Irene was a loving, caring and consistent presence in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Her keen sense of humor ensured that there was always a lot of laughter in her house. Besides her husband, she leaves three children and their families. Michael of Canberra, Australia, JoAnn and her husband Greg of Southborough, and Elizabeth and her husband Pat of Newton, and five beloved grandchildren. She was dearly loved and she will be deeply missed. Services are private. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory or offer online condolences, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 16 to Sept. 23, 2019