Irene R. (Kranz) Myers, 91, of Swampscott, MA died on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, MA. Born in Flint, Michigan to the late Joseph and Antonia (Von Schiffrer) Kranz, Irene had lived in Ann Arbor, MI, Whitesboro, NY, Ridgefield, CT, Hilton Head, SC, and most recently Swampscott, MA. Irene was the loving wife of 42 years to the late Robert Myers. She was a real estate broker in Ridgefield, CT for 25 years, and she was devoted to her church; St Marys Parish in Ridgefield. Irene is survived by her son David Myers of Saratoga Springs, NY, daughter Denise Singley of Swampscott, MA, son Larry Myers of Woodlands, TX, brother Maynord Kranz, her grandchildren; Ryan Myers of San Diego, CA, Samantha Myers of Bogota, Colombia, Matthew Singley of Swampscott, MA, Meghan Singley Jackson of Newburyport, MA, Cathryn Singley of So. Lake Tahoe, CA, Allison Myers of Houston, TX, Alexander Myers of Tulsa, OK, Shay Myers of Houston, TX and great granddaughter Keira Irene Jackson of Newburyport, MA. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Robert Myers, and siblings Leora Kelley, Mildred Myers, and Robert Kranz. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 1PM at St. Marys Cemetery, Ridgefield, CT. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Irenes name to her church, St. Marys Parish of Ridgefield, CT at www.Stmarysridgefield.org. Arrangements by Solimine Funeral Home, Lynn, MA. Online guestbook at www.Solimine.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from July 11 to July 18, 2019