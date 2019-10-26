Home

Irene S. Fallman

Irene S. Fallman, 95 of West Palm Beach, Florida passed away on October 18, 2019. Irene was born in Lynn and was a long-time resident of Marblehead where she raised three children with her husband Mel. She was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School, and the Beth Israel School of Nursing and was a registered nurse for many years before retiring. Irene was also a long-time member of the choir at Temple Israel in Swampscott. She is survived by her husband of 72 years Mel of West Palm Beach, Florida and her loving children, David of Sunrise, Florida, Sandra of Marblehead, Massachusetts and Edward of Watertown, Massachusetts. A funeral service has been held.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2019
