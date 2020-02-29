|
|
John Alan Chew Jr. (Alan), 78, born February 26th, 1941 passed away at home on February 25th, 2020, just one day shy of his 79th birthday. As a resident of Marblehead since 1948, Alan attended Marblehead Public Schools, St.Johns Prep, Johns Hopkins University ( B.A.), and finally Boston College Law school, where he received his L.L.D in 1966. After graduation from Law School, he was associated with attorney Samuel Highland and practiced trial law until 1967 when he became affiliated with Sears and Plunkett in Salem. He practiced real estate as an attorney, broker, entrepreneur and as a developer, alongside Edward T. Moore, in the town of Marblehead and throughout New England. Alan was a devoted father to 5 children: Scott (D.C.), Michael (D.C.), Justin (Kauai, HI), John (Marblehead) and daughter Carlin (Oakland, CA). He was also a proud papa to 5 grandchildren: Zion, Zen, Jack, Ben and Rowan. The oldest of 6 kids, Alan is survived by his three sisters Marcia, Cindy, and Carol and his loving wife Daniella. Alan lived and died by his own rules and his own schedule, as anyone who knew him can attest to. In 2000, he moved from Marblehead to Kauai, HI, at the age of 59. There, he joined his son, Justin, where they practiced real estate together until 2017. Alan took pleasure and pride in the finer things in life: the luxuries of international travel, decadent food and highfalutin ten dollar words. He was notoriously 20 minutes late for every appointment in his adult life and yet his passing came right on time and in his own way. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by loving and present family, and under the impeccable care and close accompaniment of his beloved doctor, Dr. Thomas Spitzer, and services. Alan will be remembered for his quick wit, incredibly competitive Tennis, backgammon and cribbage skills. "Only when necessary" (OWN) would he summon double 6's, call the perfect cut or serve up an ace to win a game. His relentless humor, and generous heart were felt by all. His final days were spent in the company of close and extended family, people whose lives he had touched, where his love and mentorship had truly had a lasting impact. He will be deeply missed and forever loved by many. Alan's family will hold a celebration of life in Marblehead in the summer of 2020. For those who wish to receive details on this celebration please contact his daughter, Carlin, via email: [email protected] com. To share a memory or leave online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneral home.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 29 to Mar. 7, 2020