John 'Hooper' Woodfin Martin Bartlett Chapman Cutler, 81, a lifelong resident of Marblehead, passed away on June 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband, cohort in crime, and best friend of Joan (Goodwin) Doliber Cutler with whom he shared over 26 years of marriage. He was the loving father to Diane Wolf and Lee of Salem, Laura Cutler Jurasek and Joseph of Marblehead, Susan Sloan of Florida, Josene Goodwin of Marblehead, Robert Goodwin and Julie Kiernan of Marblehead; the cherished grandfather of Corey, James, Zachary, Rebecca, Lisa, Katharine, Hannah, Cole, John-Michael and the great-grandfather of Jackson and Juliana; beloved brother of the late Constance Clarke-Rathbun and her husband, Philip. He was a cousin to many and uncle to several nieces and nephews. Hooper was born in Marblehead, the son of the late Harry and Louise (Martin) Cutler. He graduated from Marblehead High School with the Class of 1957, New Hampton School 1958, and attended Colby College. He was a veteran of the US Navy where he served aboard the submarine USS Tunny 1961-1963. He was a Captain on the Marblehead Fire Department from which he retired in 2000 after exactly 33 years of service to the town. He was a proud 59 year member of Marblehead Philanthropic Lodge of Masons. He was also a member of Shriners Aleppo Temple Fire Brigade, Marblehead Submarine Veterans Base, Market Square Association, Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts, International Association of Firefighters, Gerry 5 Veteran Firemans Association, OKOs Veteran Firemans Association, VFW Post 2005, New Hampton Alumni Association, Marblehead COA Mens Group. Having served on a submarine submerged for months at a time, only surfacing at night to recharge batteries, whether pursuing or being pursued, demanded a certain amount of courage which translated well into a career in the fire service. Being ordered to just get on the fire engines back step as his only orientation to the job, Hooper encouraged training, education, and opportunities for every firefighter to excel. He was instrumental in forming the Marblehead Firefighters Union Local 2043. Serving on the executive board and contract negotiating team for 25 years, he enjoyed playing devils advocate and working tirelessly for their benefit. The bond with his second family was as strong as that for his brothers on the boats. For 26 years Hooper played Santa Claus at the annual firefighters family Christmas party. He delighted in seeing children who had watched Santa slide down the firepole, grow up and return with their own little ones; to sit on his knee, shyly hand him wish lists, whisper hopeful requests in his ear, and occasionally dampen his velvet suit. When the Marblehead Submarine Veterans Base was created Hooper was front and center as a plank owner. He looked forward to every meeting, parade, and event. With these brothers he shared the common bonds of having served, traditions upheld, sea stories which always began with ' Now this is no . . .', undying respect, honor, and love, for one another and country. Volunteering at the GAR and Abbot Hall, then becoming a docent, his passion became the telling of Marblehead treasures and history which he felt were often overlooked. Noticing how often he was repeating the story behind the painting of the Spirit of 76, he began to tally the yearly number of visitors, sharing the impressive totals with the public. He cherished his Marblehead heritage and the town. Raised in the Ocean Park neighborhood, he lived in five homes within the park, happily imparting his memories of its history with many neighbors. Whether working at the polls, teaching cribbage at the COA, serving potluck suppers at the little church in Maine, or helping Joan with her own interests, Hooper believed in giving back for the many blessings he received. Family came first for Hooper. He spoke often about the sense of goodness, self- respect, and great work ethic shared by his children. Grandchildren, even the youngest great-grandchildren, gave him the opportunity to share his fire and sea stories with a new audience. Everyone else had heard them already. For the past few years Hooper enjoyed a frequent 'Boys Night Out' with his three local grandsons. This became a rite of passage for him, if not for them. Not only could he impart words of wisdom and age, but perhaps slip in a few salty tales as well. Spending time in Maine whether at favorite B&Bs, distant island camps, or sharing the lakeside cabin with family and friends, was the highlight of summers and autumns. Yearly drives to and from Florida with Joan each winter frequently became unexpected travel adventures, well journaled, for future reminiscing and wonderment. Trips together to England and Bulgaria founded new friendships and much material for Hoopers voluminous library of tales. He loved and was loved. As God planned. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Marblehead Council on Aging, 10 Humphrey St, Marblehead, MA 01945 or to the Marblehead Food Pantry, 80 Atlantic Ave, Marblehead, MA 01945. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead -781-631-0076. To share a memory or leave online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.