Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell Funeral Home
525 Cabot Street
Beverly, MA 01915
(978) 922-1113
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Church
149 Asbury Street
Hamilton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Davidson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack Davidson Obituary
Jack Davidson, 87, died peacefully Sunday morning, April 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Carole Thompson Ward for 25 years. Jack will be fondly remembered as owner of Davy Chevrolet of Danvers. A proud member of the Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. of Marblehead, he enjoyed the fellowship and activities of his fellow members and friends. Many of his leisure hours were happily spent playing golf and sailing. Jack will always be remembered as being the perfect gentleman. He is survived by daughters, Kelly Callahan and Shelly Kelly, as well as Mark Ward, Rebecca Axcelrod, Jonathan Ward and nine grandchildren. His funeral services will be held at Christ Church, 149 Asbury Street, Hamilton on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. The family requests no flowers. Contributions may be made in his memory to Christ Church, 149 Asbury St., Hamilton, MA 01982. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Campbell Funeral Home
Download Now