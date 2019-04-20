|
|
Jack Davidson, 87, died peacefully Sunday morning, April 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Carole Thompson Ward for 25 years. Jack will be fondly remembered as owner of Davy Chevrolet of Danvers. A proud member of the Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. of Marblehead, he enjoyed the fellowship and activities of his fellow members and friends. Many of his leisure hours were happily spent playing golf and sailing. Jack will always be remembered as being the perfect gentleman. He is survived by daughters, Kelly Callahan and Shelly Kelly, as well as Mark Ward, Rebecca Axcelrod, Jonathan Ward and nine grandchildren. His funeral services will be held at Christ Church, 149 Asbury Street, Hamilton on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. The family requests no flowers. Contributions may be made in his memory to Christ Church, 149 Asbury St., Hamilton, MA 01982. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019