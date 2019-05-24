|
|
JB Sailor, Soldier, Art Collector, World Traveler, Entrepreneur, Author, Teacher, Friend James B. JB Nayduch, age 73, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at the NSMC Salem Hospital. Born in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Basil and Helen (Tokarchick) Nayduch. JBs roots derive from the hard coal region of Northeast Pennsylvania, raised lovingly by his extended Ukrainian family. His journey continued through Wyoming Seminary (PA) and Susquehanna University. From there, JB answered his Countrys call and served in Vietnam and served in harms way in a forward base squad. After his safe and honorable service, JB was drawn to the coast of New England by his army buddies, never to venture from our Coast again. It was here that JB passed through the Flowering Sixties; in the Seventies he became a published author and acquired a Masters in Education at Boston University. Among many other things, the Eighties /Nineties brought his entrepreneurial phase, including his Russian and pre-Columbian art gallery and his photogravure studio. The new century brought JB into the world of Finance and Insurance, from which he ultimately retired. JBs true passions were sailing, gourmet cooking and the camaraderie of friends. JB had the gift of FRIENDSHIP He made friends easily; sustained friendships durably; and fiercely honored the love and loyalty of all his friends. JB loved easily as well. The moments in his life of which he was proudest was the ongoing warmth of his only sister Suzannes profound love; the graceful opportunity to share in the raising of the daughter (Erica) of his deeply-loved Emma; and his victories and kinship of the crew of Achiever, particularly the Halifax Cup. JB is survived by his sister Suzanne and her husband Matt, his extensive family, and also in the memories of all those friends who ever knew him A memorial service to celebrate JBs life will be held at a later date. Arrangement are under the direction of the Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal St, Salem. For additional information or online guest book please call 978-744-0497 or visit www.MurphyFuneralHome. com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 24 to May 31, 2019