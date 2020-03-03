|
James Campbell Wakefield, husband of Angela dElseaux Wakefield, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Fort Myers Beach, FL, succumbing to lung disease and Alzheimers. He was born September 16, 1940 in Evanston, IL, son of James Adelbert Wakefield, Jr. and Alice Wood Campbell Wakefield. Raised in Winchester, Massachusetts, Jim graduated from Winchester High School in 1958, then from the University of Maine in 1962 with a BS in Civil Engineering. He had an interesting and rewarding career. Among other things, he served five years in the Air Force; three of those years at Patrick Air Force Base, Cocoa Beach, FL where he was part of the support system for the manned space launches between 1962-65; then as President of the architectural-engineer company within the construction company, Carlson Group of Wayland, MA. He retired in 2002 to have fun and explore the world. He enjoyed being a snowbird between Marblehead, MA and Ft. Myers Beach, FL. He was a very proud member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants from the John Tilley Line to the Winslow line. He is survived by his wife of 58 years and devoted caregiver Angie, his two daughters, Melinda (Mindy) and her husband, David Allen, and Jennifer (Jenn) Wakefield; five beautiful grandchildren Christopher, Tyger and Kyra Allen, Makayla and Justin Simmer; two brothers, Richard and his wife Mary Wakefield, Peter and his wife Katherine Wakefield; plus, nieces and nephews. He will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. In lieu of flowers, or donations, he would want you to do a random act of kindness in his memory. A celebration of his life will be held this summer in Marblehead, MA.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020