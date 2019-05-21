|
|
James E. Pashby,Jim, age 83, of Swampscott, passed away on May 4, 2019 after suffering from a stroke and heart att- ack resulting from a severe fall at home. Jim was born in Swamp- scott, Massachusetts on October 3, 1935. Like all of his brothers and sisters, Jim attended St. Mary's High School in Lynn, MA before receiving his Bachelor of Science degree from Boston College. Jim was the last of eight children of the late Ethel (McLean) and the late Albert Pashby, a journalist and city editor of The Lynn Daily Evening Item. Jim spent 28 years as a Vice President of Operations for the South Shore National Bank. His great passions were New Englands two top winners, his Red Sox and the Patriots. In his younger days, Jim loved to boat near his Swampscott home or on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. Golf rounded out his outdoor sports, as long as he could walk the course. Jim was a life-long member of St. John the Evangelist Cath- olic Church in Swampscott. Jim is survived by seven nieces and nephews, Christine, Robert, and Steven Keffeler; of Texas, Margaret Kain of Alabama, Christopher Pashby of Washington DC, Karen Pincheck of Michigan and Janet St.Lawrence of Maryland. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 174 Humphrey St., Swampscott. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lynn. Arrangements are under the care of Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, Lynn (781) 599-3901. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Virginia Pashby to , 75 Sylvan St., # B102, Danvers, MA 01923 or via www.caredimensions.com. To share a memory or leave online condolences please visit www.cuffemcginnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 21 to May 28, 2019