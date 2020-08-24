James F. Robinson died August 20th, 2020 after a rapid progression of lymphoma. A lifelong educator, musician, actor, writer and director, Jim had recently retired as Chair of the Cultural Studies Department at North Shore Community College. He is survived by his wife, Pauline Wright, daughter, Elizabeth Robinson, sisters Helen Ogden and Virginia Guy and several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Services are postponed until a time when all are able to gather safely.



