|
|
James H. Dolan, (77) of Marblehead passed away on the evening of Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Devereux House in Marblehead. Born in Marblehead, James was the son of the late Eliza (Goodwin) and James Dolan. He had fond memories of his early years growing up in Broadmere, an estate on Peaches Point, where his father was head groundskeeper. When he was 12 his family moved to 5 Curtis St. where he spent much of the rest of his life. James graduated from Marblehead High School in 1959 where he then went onto attend Northeastern University. While he attended there, he was a part of the ROTC program. Once James graduated, he served his country as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. When James returned home, he worked in various fields. His first job was as an insurance adjuster. He then got his real-estate license and worked for R. M. Bradley in commercial real estate in Boston before he went onto work in the administration department at his alma mater Northeastern University. James later worked at Honeywell-Bull in Newton. Outside of his work, James enjoyed model yachting, was a founding member of the US Vintage Model Yacht Group and became its Archivist. James was an avid skier who skied until injuries forced him to stop. He shared his passions with all who knew him as he was a member of the Coffee Club at Foodies and his fellow Officers Club that took place on his front porch and living room. James will be dearly missed by all who knew him as a kindhearted individual and a dear friend to all. James is survived by: his cousin Standley Goodwin, his cousin Harriett (Goodwin) Gowell, her husband David, their daughter Linda and her husband Azael. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea, located at 85 Atlantic Ave, Marblehead at 11:00 AM. A special thank you to the staff at the Devereux House for their loving care and support of James during his time there. For more information or online guestbook, please visit www.MurphyFuneral Home.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 21 to May 28, 2019