1/
James H. Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James H. Lewis, 91 of Swampscott, MA passed away on Tuesday, July 21 of complications due to cancer. He was the beloved and devoted husband of Toni Lewis; loving father of Tracy Cassidy, Edward (Tracey) Lewis, Scott (Denise) Lewis; dear brother of Alan (Judy) Lewis and is survived by 7 loved grandchildren Devon, Cole, Brittany, Brad, Amanda, Jack and Crysta, as well as a cherished group of family and friends. Jim was a graduate of the University of Miami and member of the Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity and served his country as a distinguished veteran of the Florida Army National Guard and the US Air Force. He was an executive in the leather industry, avid traveler, collector of antiques/art and a fan of sports, music and film. Intelligent, quick witted, articulate and loyal, Jim will be remembered fondly as a kind and gentle member of the Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore and the community of Swampscott. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Vitas Hospice and United Dialysis center who took great care of him during his battle. Jim will be laid to rest at a private family service in Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Bien Cancer Center of Holy Cross Hospital 4725 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33308

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jul. 25 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved