James H. Lewis, 91 of Swampscott, MA passed away on Tuesday, July 21 of complications due to cancer. He was the beloved and devoted husband of Toni Lewis; loving father of Tracy Cassidy, Edward (Tracey) Lewis, Scott (Denise) Lewis; dear brother of Alan (Judy) Lewis and is survived by 7 loved grandchildren Devon, Cole, Brittany, Brad, Amanda, Jack and Crysta, as well as a cherished group of family and friends. Jim was a graduate of the University of Miami and member of the Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity and served his country as a distinguished veteran of the Florida Army National Guard and the US Air Force. He was an executive in the leather industry, avid traveler, collector of antiques/art and a fan of sports, music and film. Intelligent, quick witted, articulate and loyal, Jim will be remembered fondly as a kind and gentle member of the Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore and the community of Swampscott. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Vitas Hospice and United Dialysis center who took great care of him during his battle. Jim will be laid to rest at a private family service in Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Bien Cancer Center of Holy Cross Hospital 4725 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33308



