Murphy Funeral Home
85 Federal Street
Salem, MA 01970
978 744 0497
James Quillen
James H. Quillen

James H. Quillen Obituary
James H. Quillen, 87, of Marblehead, passed away at home with his family by his side on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Born in Texas on December 6, 1931, He was the beloved son of Hue and Naomi (Spivey) Quillen. He grew up in Haywood, CA, where he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Jim met his wife Marilyn Bartlett during his military service, and after receiving an honorable discharge in 1954, they set their roots down in her hometown of Marblehead and started a family. For almost 50 years Jim was well known in town as the owner of the family business, Bartletts Garage, where his sons still continue to serve the community. Along with devoting his time to his family, Jim was an avid golfer, enjoyed boating, and in his later years spent time relaxing on his annual trips to Captiva Island, Florida. For over 50 years he was an active member of the Philanthropic Lodge of Marblehead, the Shriners, and the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. Jim will always be remembered for his warm smile and twinkling eyes, and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his children Michael Quillen, and Gregory Quillen and wife Lisa of Marblehead; his grandchildren Leanne Homan and Stephen Quillen; and his great-grandchildren Lucas, Olivia, and Colin Homan. Jim was predeceased by his loving wife Marilyn (Bartlett) Quillen. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday September 5, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Murphy Funeral Home, located at 85 Federal St. Salem. Burial will be private per the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, Massachusetts 01923. For more information or online guestbook, please visit www.MurphyFuneralHome.com or call 978-744-0497.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8, 2019
