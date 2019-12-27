|
|
James Jim Joseph Lauria, 78, a longtime resident of Marblehead passed away at , in Danvers, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Boston, Jim was the son of Joseph and Louise (Schraffa) Lauria. He was the loving father of Jacqueline Weaver of Falmouth, James Lauria of Maine, Caitlin Lauria of Marblehead, and Kelsey Lauria of Beverly; the cherished grandfather of Abigail, Samuel and Amelia Weaver, and Jacob, Eric and Joey Lauria; the cherished brother of Anthony Lauria of Nevada, and Concetta Lauria of Arizona; the former husband of Denise (Kuszmar) Lauria of Marshfield; and the uncle of several nieces and nephews. Jim graduated from Boston Latin High School with the class of 1959 and attended The University of Massachusetts, Amherst. As a real estate appraiser in Marblehead for many years, he became a familiar face to many around town. With his larger than life smile and personality, he quickly became the unofficial Mayor of Marblehead. One of his favorite pastimes was drinking his morning coffee from Java and walking his late dog, Charlie, on Riverhead Beach in Marblehead. From skiing in the Swiss Alps to golfing on the greens at Hilton Head, Jimmy led a fulfilling and adventurous life surrounded by wonderful, lifelong friends. He was a member of the Dolphin Yacht Club, the Gerry 5 VFA, and was a regular at Maddies Sail Loft. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends, who have been generous with their outpouring of love and support throughout the end of his life. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, December 29th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 30th, at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead. Burial will follow at Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 260 W Exchange St, Providence, RI 02903 or via . To share a memory or offer online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020