James K. O'Brien, beloved husband, son and brother, 58, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Everett on May 19, 2020. James, "Jim" or "Jimmy" to his friends and family, was born on May 23, 1961 in Lynn to James E. O'Brien and Norene T. O'Brien. Jim, along with his two sisters, Kim-Marie (O'Brien) Phelan and Nerine (O'Brien) Sullivan, grew up in Marbelhead, which helped foster Jim's great love of the ocean. Growing up, Jim enjoyed outings in the summer on his beloved Donzi motor boat, along with scuba diving and fishing. During his younger years, Jim's mother would often refer to her son Jimmy as "Huck Finn," as Jimmy, along with his childhood friend, John Perry, would often go off on local adventures that would always result in great stories to tell friends and family and at times, a visit to the ER. Jim was also a proficient skier and car and motorcycle enthusiast, enjoying rides on his Harley and drives in his Dodge Challenger. Jim was a builder by trade, working along with his father, building custom homes on the North Shore. Later, Jim became a member of the Carpenters Union, where he finished out his career. Jim met the love of his life and his best friend, Faith (Morelli) O'Brien in 1995. Faith and Jim married on June 7, 2000 and were about to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary this June. Jim and Faith resided at their home in Everett, along with their niece, Celeste Morelli and beloved rescue dogs, Chico and Daisy. Jim and Faith enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling and dining out together as a couple. Jim was an extremely loving and caring individual with an engaging smile and infectious personality, who was beloved by all who knew him. Jim will be greatly missed and remembered with deep affection by his friends and family. In addition to his loving wife, Faith, Jim is survived by his mother, Norene O'Brien of Marblehead; his son, James John Wright of Burlington, VT.; his sisters Kim-Marie Phelan of Marblehead and her husband, Mark O'Connor and Nerine Sullivan of Andover and her husband Timothy Sullivan; his nieces and nephews Brittany O'Neil, Joshua O'Neil, Patrick Phelan and Timothy John Sullivan, Jr. Jim is predeceased by his father, James E. O'Brien. The family is planning on holding a celebration of Jim's life at a date to be announced in the future once social gathering has been approved. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Avenue, Salem, Massachusetts. 01970.



