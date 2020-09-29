James Leroy Nye, age 86 of Hale's Location, N.H., formerly of Marblehead, MA, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 7, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Suzanne Lane Jordan Nye. Jim was born in Toledo, OH, the only child of Erma and Byron Nye. His memory lives larger than life with his daughters, Julia Bloom of Santa Rosa Beach, FL and Lisa Nye- Salladin and her husband Adam of Kerrville, TX, his sons James of Marblehead, MA and Richard and his wife Caroline of Salem, MA, his grandchildren Emily Arthur Coyne and her husband Brian, Amanda Arthur and her fianc Andrew Sylvester, Abigail, Alyssa, Colin and Ashley Nye and his great grandsons William and Oliver Coyne. Jim graduated from the University of Toledo with a Mechanical engineering degree in 1956 and joined General Electric Aircraft engine division. He was transferred to Lynn Riverworks to a position in advanced engine design. He later moved to customer related projects and market development. During a significant career, Jim's contributions to the excellence of aircraft engine projects and his leadership in marketing to domestic and international customers were recognized with many patents and managerial awards. Jim retired in 1993. Moving to Marblehead in 1956, Jim and Suzanne became active at Clifton Lutheran Church where he was the youth group leader for many years. A supporter of Marblehead youth sports, he served as President of Marblehead Youth Baseball, and was a long time coach of the Blues, the Chargers in youth football and CYO basketball. Jim taught navigation for over 20 years with the Marblehead Power squadron. The Nye's are 53-year members of the Corinthian Yacht Club and Jim held many volunteer positions including Commodore. His true passion was sailing, racing on the Buckeye in the 210 class, navigating many Marblehead to Halifax races and later cruising the New England and Canadian seacoasts on the Buckeye II. He joined the Down East Yacht Club of Boothbay Harbor, ME participating in many of their summer cruises. Jim learned to ski when his children were young and the family enjoyed skiing the mountains of New England. Jim and Suzanne continued skiing into their 80's traveling to the Rockies and Europe. Upon moving to New Hampshire in 1995, Jim became an ambassador at Attitash Mountain and taught in the Bartlett kindergarten ski program for more than 10 years. Most of all, Jim looked forward to being with his grandchildren, teaching them to sail, ski and play rummy cubes. Jim's smile lit up every room. He was generous with his time and his love and he inspired us all through his actions, words and deeds to live our best lives. Jim and Suzanne's life has certainly been A "lovely cruise". The family would like to thank the compassionate care given Jim at Memorial Hospital in North Conway and Hospice Home Care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Clifton Lutheran Church, 150 Humphrey Street, Marblehead, MA 01945 or Nativity Lutheran Church 15 Grove Street, North Conway, NH 03860.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store