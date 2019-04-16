|
James "Jay" Robert Ferrante, 48, of Marblehead, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 8th, our son, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin, Godfather, and friend leaves behind his beloved mother, Susan Ferrante of Marblehead, dear brothers, Mark Ferrante and his wife, Heidi, and Adam Ferrante and his wife Kati, both of Marblehead; cherished nieces, Emma, Isabelle, Taylor and Dori; adored Godsons, Connor Kelleher and Aaron Zender; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jay was a graduate of the Pingree School with the Class of 1989 and earned a Bachelors degree from Whittier College with the Class of 1993. At Whittier he was the president of his fraternity, the Orthogonian Society and also played football there. He was a 27 year employee of Enterprise at Logan Airport and was a 22 year survivor of brain cancer. Jay was one of the most empathetic, loyal and generous people youd ever meet. He was always willing to listen and help in any way he was able. He enjoyed spending time with his family at their summer home in Damariscotta, Maine. He loved his family and friends deeply and they will miss him terribly. Visiting hours were held at Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead on Thursday, April 11th;. His Funeral Service was held on Friday, April 12th at Old North Church Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Robert J. Ferrante Memorial Scholarship, North Shore Community College, 1 Ferncroft Rd, Danvers, MA 01923. To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2019