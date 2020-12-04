James Z. McClune, 1932-2020 AT&T Executive/Civil Rights Activist/Outdoorsman and World Traveler. Born in Johnstown, PA (Onerine and James McClune); moved to Ann Arbor, MI in 1944; Graduated University of Michigan, 1953, where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta. In a 34 year career with AT&T, he held 38 different jobs: Engineer, Speech writer, Newspaper editor, Urban affairs manager and computer salesman. He was the New England Vice President for AT&T-American Bell during the Bell System break up. McClune was active in civil rights for over 30 years during the 60s-90s and was a member of Freedom House in Roxbury, MA. He retired as Vice Chairman of the Board in 1994. A life scout, he lectured to scout audiences from Texas to Arizonian Scout Ranch at Philmont on minority access. He was an avid canoeist/sailor/skier. He canoed most of the major rivers in Michigan and New England. His last boat, Taliesen, was moored in Marblehead, MA. He sailed 63 days in a short season. He and his second wife, Pamela Greene-McClune, were married in Cape Town, SA on 9/9/99. From a base in NYC and Shelter Island, New York, they then traveled the world: Patagonia, Machu Picchu, India, China, Egypt, Santorini and the Amalfi coast were among their favorite destinations. A Scandinavian/Baltic venture was cut-off in mid- planning due to the corona virus pandemic. McClune battled interstitial lung disease for almost 3 years and finally lost the war on 11/16/2020 after two serious bouts with pneumonia. He is survived by his wife, Pamela, first wife, Marilyn McClune of Dennis, MA, daughter, Margaret (Maggie) Titus and grandson, Thomas Titus, both of Essex Junction, VT. Memorial contributions maybe made to the All Souls Unitarian church, New York City.



