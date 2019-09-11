|
Jane Crockett Liptak, age 91, died peacefully at her home in Salem, MA on Sept. 6th 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born on April 23rd, 1928 in White Plains, NY where she spent her early years before moving to Brunswick, ME. She was the first born of Milton and Ellen Crockett. After graduating Brunswick High School in 1946 she went on to work as an X-Ray technician in Boston, MA. In 1955 Jane and her husband Albert settled in Marblehead, MA. Together they raised two sons, Mark and John. Jane and Al, who predeceased her in 2005 resided in Marblehead until Janes move to the John Bertram House in Salem in the spring of 2016. Jane was a devoted wife, nurturing mother and homemaker whose passion was her family. After raising her family, Jane worked at the Marblehead Middle School and Salem Hospital where she especially enjoyed her work on Phippen 6 and Davenport 7. Jane was full of life, loved to laugh, and was always quick to share a warm smile. She was a talented watercolor artist and an accomplished gourmet cook. Her love for crossword puzzles helped keep her wit quick and her mind sharp well into her later years. She held close to her heart summers on Cow Island on Lake Winnipesaukee and winters in Anna Maria, Fl. She was a true animal lover and advocate and adored her black lab John Doe and feisty orange cat Sid. Above all Jane was a true friend and loved by all who knew her, she will be greatly missed. She is survived by her sister Elizabeth (June) Kocha of Hendersonville, NC, her son Mark Liptak and his wife Martha Sanders of Topsfield, MA, her Grandsons Cary Liptak of Stamford, CT, and Alex Liptak of Portland, ME, her son John Liptak and longtime partner Christine M. Barreira of Marblehead, MA. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the Waterside Cemetery in Marblehead, MA. Arrangements are under the direction of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the via Heart.org. To share a memory or offer online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019