Jane M. (Healy) Prohaska, 84, longtime resident of Marblehead, MA, passed away due to complications from pneumonia on February 6, 2020 in Worcester, MA. Survived by her son, John Prohaska, daughter-in-law, Rebecca Denault and her grandson, Harrison Prohaska of Millbury, MA; her daughter, Amy Prohaska of Waltham, MA; her sister, Doreen Hoff, husband Kenneth, and their daughters, Jennifer and Mindy of Virginia and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Jane was the eldest daughter of Gerry (Gertrude) and Dennis Healys 3 daughters; Jane, Denise and Doreen and grew up and lived in Stoneham, MA. They enjoyed summers in Rockport which explained Janes love of the Cape Ann area. Jane graduated from Boston University where she studied Accounting and Finance. Later she joined the Old Colony Ski Club out of Quincy where she met and married John T. Prohaska. Jane and John moved to Marblehead and raised their 2 children, John and Amy. The family lived overseas in Cairo, Egypt and then returned to Marblehead. Jane went on to work at the JCC in Marblehead in the Infant Toddler Room for over 30 years where she was a favorite for so many families on the North Shore. Whether out to dinner in Marblehead or running errands, Jane would always run into "her mothers and fathers" and get updates on "her babies" What school they were going to. Where they were working. Where they were living. How they were doing. And she remembered every single one of them. She received the Presidential Award in 2007 for outstanding service to the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore. People will miss her warmth and her spirit. In celebration of her life, there will be a gathering at Summer Shack 149 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge, MA 1:00pm on Saturday, March 21. In lieu of flowers donations are requested for North Shore JCC Infant Toddler Program 4 Community Rd, Marblehead, MA 01945 or https://jccns.org/ donate/.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020