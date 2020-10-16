Jane Norris Faulkner of Marblehead, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away from COVID-19 on April 24th, 2020 shortly after celebrating her 89th birthday. Born in Knoxville, TN on April 16th, 1931, Jane graduated with a degree in Occupational Therapy from Tufts University, married Robert Andrew Faulkner and raised four children in Marblehead. Jane volunteered for many years at Salem Hospital and was an active member of the Busy Bee Sewing Circle and Marblehead Female Humane Society. For years Jane split her time between Marblehead and St. Petersburg, Florida. She loved to travel, knit and crochet, but most of all she loved being with her family and friends. With her kindness, poise and sense of humor, Jane was a friend to all and lived by the Golden Rule. A sometimes superstitious person, visitors could not leave her home without first sitting down. She was fond of proverbs and her children were well versed in them. "Politeness is to do and say, the kindest thing in the kindest way"; "every cloud has a silver lining"; "dont sweat the small stuff"; and "take each day one step at a time were some of her favorites. Her sparkling blue eyes and warm smile will live on in all of us. She will forever be in our hearts as a loving mom and Nana and leaves us with a wealth of countless happy memories. Jane was preceded in death by her husband Bob and her sister Mary Grace Wyman. She leaves her children and grandchildren Katharyn Santoro and her husband Anthony of Marblehead, their children Ben and his wife Ashley, Nick and Drew; Robert Faulkner II of Beverly and his children Andrew and Betsy; Susan Wilkens and her husband Peter of Marblehead and their children Janie Grace and Sam; Thomas Faulkner and his wife Kellie of Swampscott and their children Edward and Stephen. Due to current pandemic restrictions, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Marblehead Female Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store