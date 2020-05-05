|
Jane Weed Finigan - On Thursday, April 9, 2020, Jane Weed Finigan passed away just three months before turning 90. Jane was born July 9, 1930 in Marblehead, Massachusetts to Eben and Dorothy Weed. Always athletic, Jane played on the MHS Varsity Basketball team and was a baton twirler in the band. After graduation, Jane went on to attend and graduate from the Traphagen School of Design in New York City. Jane married William T. Finigan and together they raised three daughters. Jane was predeceased by her husband Bill, 28 years ago. Jane is survived by her three children; Susan Finigan of Salem, MA; Kathy Duffley and Pater Goode of Centerville, MA; and Brenda and John Ronzano of Florida, as well as seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and a nephew. Jane was energetic, fun and loved being outdoors and active. She loved to entertain and their home was bustling with neighbors, family and friends. Jane grew beautiful flowers and vegetables in their backyard. She was a fantastic cook, loving to try gourmet meals out and proclaiming, What a colorful meal, when sitting down for family dinners. Jane and Bill spend summer weekends at Grace Olivers Beach and Browns Island as well as at the family camp on Mousam Lake in Maine where they taught the girls to swim, canoe, fish and waterski. Jane loved nature, especially her cardinals and goldfinches. Jane and Bill loved their August family vacations to Fundy National Park, Baxter State Park, Acadia National Park, Shenandoah National Park as well as The Cape Cod National Seashore, where they went on daily hikes, swam and watched deer and bear in their natural habitat. Jane was an avid walker, loved her hometown and was quick to tell anyone of the history of her beloved Marblehead. Jane and Bill also loved cross-country skiing, traveling together and their boat, cruising around Marblehead and Salem Harbors. "Marblehead Jane" will be missed by many. A private celebration of life will be held sometime in the summer. To share a memory or offer online condolences to the family please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 5 to May 12, 2020