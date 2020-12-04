Janet Lois (Bardach) Mayer | of Longmeadow, former longtime resident of Swampscott passed away peacefully on the afternoon of December 2, 2020. She was 72. Born in Springfield, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Dorothy (Rickman) Bardach. She was a 1966 graduate of Longmeadow High School and went on to earn an Associates Degree from Mitchell College. She met and married the love of her life with whom she is now reunited, Peter M. Mayer. The couple settled in his hometown of Swampscott and shared more than 20 years of marriage before his passing in 1990. Together they had two children, Jennifer and Jeffrey. Janet and Peter were constant supporters of their childrens endeavors and Janet was often a spectator at their sporting events and drove them to their various activities. She was a wonderful cook and especially enjoyed baking. She loved travelling and cherished the familys annual North Conway vacations and later international travels to Spain, Italy and Hungary, with her friends. In 1998, Janet married Jeffrey Hirsch and moved to Longmeadow. They lived there for more than 20 years and shared many special memories together. Janet will be missed by her family and many dear friends. Janet was the beloved mother of Jeffrey L. Mayer and his wife Melissa of Concord, NH and Jennifer Mayer Albino and her husband Adam of Scituate and step mother of Seth Hirsch of Lunenberg. She was the loving Grandma of Sam, Kelsey, Ethan and Matthew. Sister of Susan Rubin of Middleton, MA. Also survived by a niece and several nephews. There will be no services at this time. A memorial will be planned in Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. For online guestbook, kindly visit www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
