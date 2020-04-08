|
Janet M. E. Ernst nee Tucker age 83 of Swampscott, died April 3, 2020, at the Lafayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Marblehead after a long battle with Alzheimers disease. She was married to the late Lester Ernst and they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in October. Janet was born in South Boston in 1936, daughter of William and Ellen Tucker. Janet was educated in Boston schools and at Boston University where she majored in mathematics. Janet worked in the banking industry, managed Papa Johns a popular Swampscott restaurant as well as being licensed as a pharmacy technician toward the end of her career. Janet was a loving mother and grandemum, who was president of the PTA, dedicated Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. Janet loved sewing and instructed all ages in knitting. She could frequently be seen sitting in the sun and knitting at Fishermans Beach in Swampscott. Janet loved all things Boston and instilled that love in her children. Janet was a mother of 5 children and was tirelessly involved in their activities. Janet is survived by, Peter and Karin Ernst and their daughter Madilyn, , Paul and Sheila Ernst and their children Colin, Sean and Quinn, Philip and Leah Ernst and their daughter Julia, Maryellen Ernst and Rick Maurice, as well as her daughter in law Dianne married to the late Mark Ernst and their children Caitlin and Heather. Janet was extremely fond of her nieces Susan and Helene and her 5 nephews. There will be a funeral mass at a later date. Please make donations in Janets name to end Alzheimers disease at alz.org/give. Assisting her family with arrangement was the Levesque Funeral Home of Salem. For guestbook please visit www.LevesqueFunerals.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020