|
|
Jay Smith, 78, of Marblehead, passed away at his home on April 21, 2019 with his wife, Donna, by his side. Jay was born in Oceanside, NY, the son of Buck Smith and Maybelle (Bohl) Smith. He was raised in Valley Stream, NY. Following graduation from Valley Stream Central High, he attended the University of Maine. Later he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam as a member of the 25th Infantry Division. After his discharge, he attended Bradley University in Peoria, IL receiving a degree in mechanical engineering. Then he joined the Boeing Company in Everett, Washington to work on the 747 aircraft. After leaving Boeing he returned to the East Coast to work at General Electric in Lynn and then Dymo Industries in Randolph, MA before starting his own business, Smith Engineered Systems. Jay loved the outdoors. He climbed mountains in Washington, camped and canoed in New Hampshire and Vermont, and hunted in upstate New York and Canada. He developed a love for the ocean growing up on Long Island, while enjoying summers at the Smith familys cottage in Amityville, NY. He enjoyed boating, diving and especially fishing. Wherever his travels took him, Jay packed a rod and reel. Time spent on his boat, Buckaroo, fishing for stripers and bluefish off Marblehead was his idea of paradise. In addition to his wife, Jay is survived by his cousin, Bryce Laraway of Florida and Ruth Graffigino and Marion Montstream of New York. Jays family would like to thank the staff of of Danvers for their constant support and thoughtfulness during his illness. Jays funeral and burial will be private and are under the care and direction of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm St. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or via caredimensions.org or to the Charitable Service Trust, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky 41076. To share a memory or leave online condolences please visit Eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019