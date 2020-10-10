1/1
Jean K. Rostron
Jean Kathryn (Ross) Rostron, 91, longtime resident of Marblehead, passed away at home overlooking the ocean after a long and fulfilled life with her loving family by her side. She was the best friend and beloved wife of 63 years of the late Walter W. Rostron. Jean was the loving mother of Charles Rostron and his wife, Ellen; the late Victoria Aliff and the late Walter W. Rostron, Jr. and his surviving fianc, Robin Gauthier; the cherished grandmother of Elizabeth Rostron, Audrey Rostron, Michael Aliff and his wife, Jenessa, and Dawn Sullivan; and the adoring great-grandmother of Gavin and Alliree Aliff. Born, raised, and educated in Philadelphia, PA, Jean was the daughter of the late Charles and Ann (Stewart) Ross. She earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees in Psychology and Education Research at Drexel University, where she met her fellow rifle teammate and future husband, Walt. Jean and Walt lived in Germany during the war and Jean spent this time inspiring other women in her community. Early in her career Jean taught underprivileged primary school students in Cincinnati. She worked as an administrator and programmer at the IRS in Fresno, CA, Washington, D.C. and many years in Boston after she and Walt settled in Marblehead in 1971. After retirement, she and Walt volunteered as Docents at the Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C..They traveled across the country with their beloved cat, Shadow, in their 20 foot RV, reaching nearly every state and Province. One trip included three months through Canada and Alaska. Jean recently noted that Alaska was by far her favorite trip and memory. Their travels also included opportunities to teach on an American Indian reservation as part of Elderhostel, participating in archeological digs in South Dakota, and many fondly remembered camping trips with their grandchildren. Jean was an accomplished knitter and crafted many items for her friends and family. Jean was a well-known and much-loved member of the community and our lives. She was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Marblehead, as well as a choir member. She hosted "Small Group" and "Book Group" at her home for many years. Jean loved sharing her later years with her granddaughter, Elizabeth, at home on the ocean and enjoyed her time with friends at yoga at the Marblehead Senior Center. Jean and Walt cherished annual retreats to Ferry Beach in Maine. Jean was a long-time member of the North Shore Music Theater in Beverly, MA and adored many plays with Walt and her granddaughters. Memorial visiting hours will be held at Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street on Saturday, October 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon. Relatives and friends respectfully invited, masks and social distancing required. Burial services in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead Memorial Garden will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeans memory to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970 or via northeastanimalshelter.org. To share a memory or offer condolences to the family, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2020.
