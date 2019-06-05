|
|
Boatbuilder Jeffrey Randal Fogman, of Barrington, N.H., and Marblehead, Mass., died Monday, April 8, 2019, in Ashland, Ore. Born November 14, 1940, in Seattle, Wash., Mr. Fogman was of maritime stock: a third-generation Norwegian immigrant whose ancestors were all involved in shipyards, going to sea, or fishing. As a boy in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, he was drawn to the shorefront where a vast fleet of salmon fishing boats wintered over near the inside passage. These were, as he put it, "the most incredible 35- to 60-foot (wooden) boats you ever saw in your life . . . they were pristine." Mr. Fogman got his first boat when he was ten, bought for about $100, his life savings from years of paper routes. Following a stint in the Navy and an MFA in sculpture at California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, he bought a boat and went sailing, ending up in 1969 in New Hampshire, where he met D. C. "Bud" McIntosh. Mr. McIntosh had been designing and building carvel-planked wooden boats along the banks of the Piscataqua River in New Hampshire since the 1930s and took the young Fogman under his wing as an apprentice. They remained friends until Mr. McIntosh's death. In 1974, Mr. Fogman built his own shop in Barrington. Throughout his career he built a variety of boats: a cutter, lobster boat, barge, sport fishing boat, catboat, canvas-covered tenders, and wherries as well as a carvel-planked L. F. Herreshoff schooner, the Mary Harrigan. In addition, he headed up the conversion of a 140-foot freighter/fishboat to a luxury yacht and led a number of restorations. He also began to build his own McIntosh-designed schooner, which he worked on for over twenty years in New Hampshire and then Marblehead, the David C. McIntosh. Over the years, Mr. Fogman received grants and recognition from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts (1996, 1998), New England Council on the Arts (1996), National Endowment for the Arts (1998), and Smithsonian Institute (1999). He was a contributor to many issues of WoodenBoat magazine from 1980-2000. Best known for a work ethic from an earlier century, he was a man born out of his time. Mr. Fogman was predeceased by his beloved partner, Teri Ainaire. He leaves behind his sister, Jenet Johnsen, and his nephew, Philip Sipress, both of Ashland, Ore.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from June 5 to June 12, 2019