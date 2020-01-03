Home

Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
(781) 631-0076
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
85 Atlantic Ave.
Marblehead, MA
Jeredith (Jeri) S. Rugo, 90, of Manchester-by-the-Sea passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late Lawrence G. Rugo. Jeri was born and educated in Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Don and Lois Stiver. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO and graduated from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. After college Jeri worked as a flight attendant for United Airlines for five years. She lived in many cities and traveled extensively. In 1956 she married Lawrence Rugo. They settled in Marblehead where they raised their four children. She also volunteered for the Junior Aide Society. Most of her married life was spent in Marblehead. She was a communicant of the Star of the Sea Church and a member of the Corinthian Yacht Club, where she enjoyed playing tennis and socializing with her many friends. She later received a degree in social work from Salem State College and worked as a social worker for 14 years. After they retired, Jeri and Larry moved to Manchester-by-the-Sea where she enjoyed walks on Singing Beach. Her greatest joy was caring for her grandchildren. She is survived by her three daughters, Kathleen Hennigan and her husband Paul of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Nancy Rugo and her husband James Whedon of Whittier, CA and Donna Huet and her husband John of Manchester-by-the-Sea. She is also survived by her five cherished grandchildren Katherine Hennigan, Jack Hennigan, James Huet, Gianna Huet and Ian Whedon. In addition to her husband and parents, Jeri is predeceased by her son James Rugo and her brother James Stiver. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25th at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Ave. Marblehead. Burial services at Waterside Cemetery are private. To share a memory or an online condolence, please visit www.eustiscornell.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jan. 3 to Jan. 11, 2020
