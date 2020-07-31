1/1
Joan G. Ahrens
1934 - 2020
Joan Gaddy Ahrens, of West Yarmouth, formerly of Wellesley and Osterville, passed away on July 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert W. Ahrens for 61 years. She was born on February 6, 1934 in Marblehead, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Dorothy and Alfred Gaddy of Marblehead, Massachusetts. She graduated from Marblehead High School, class of 1952 and then went on to graduate from Connecticut College in 1956 with a degree in economics. Joan and Herb raised their children in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts where they were active at St. Andrews, Episcopal Church. Joan was a Vice President of Cedar Realty in Wellesley, Massachusetts for many years. She loved connecting homeowners and potential buyers in her community. She then went on to work for Fidelity Institutional Retirement Services Company in Boston, Massachusetts where she served as an Assistant Vice President. In their retirement, Joan and Herb enjoyed travel and visiting with family. Joan is survived by her three children - Glenn Scott Ahrens and also his wife Donna, Craig Nelson Ahrens and his wife Sue and also her daughter Laura Jean Ahrens. She is also survived by her four grandchildren who have given her great pleasure in her life - Andrew, Christina, Ryan, and Connor. Joan loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, decorating, knitting and doing needlepoint, and connecting with friends. She was an avid Red Sox fan. A Service of Celebration of Joans Life and burial service will be private at the Waterside Cemetery in Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory or offer online condolences, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jul. 31 to Aug. 7, 2020.
July 31, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, Joan was a very nice women I enjoyed our times together at Mayflower when she came to get her hair done. Laura I will be thinking of you at this time.
With Deepest Sympathy
Teresa Wright
Teresa Wright
July 29, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
July 29, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.may the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families during this difficult time of grief and pain.
-GP/Lm
