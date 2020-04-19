|
|
Joan Hivling Camman McIntyre, 91, died on April 13, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19. She was born on September 21, 1928 to Mariel Thresher Cammann and Oswald Cammann in Newton, MA. Joan grew up in Weston, MA. While attending Colby College, she met her husband, Charles Sumner McIntyre. They graduated in June, 1951 and married that November. In 1957 they bought a house in Marblehead, MA where they raised their four daughters. Joan lived in that house for 58 years before moving to an assisted living facility in Arlington MA. Joan will be remembered for her connections to the swimming world as a swim team coach and official, swimming teacher, lifeguard and Masters swimmer. She loved the outdoors. In the Winter, she enjoyed skating on the local ponds, cross country skiing and downhill skiing. In the Summer, she could be found outside gardening, swimming in the ocean, sailing, riding her bike and camping. Joan continued these activities into her ninth decade. Music was a passion for Joan. She was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead and enjoyed singing in the choir and working at the Me and Thee Coffee House. Joan joined the Festival Chorus as an alto and later sang as a tenor. Her annual trip to the Old Songs Folk Festival was a highlight, as was attending Music week at Ferry Beach Park Association in Saco, Maine. Joan played a variety of instruments. She played trumpet in the German Band and later took up guitar, banjo, harmonica, penny whistle, and recorder. Her children remember her for her patience, unconditional love, quiet strength, and sense of adventure. They have carried on her love of sailing, swimming, music, camping and skiing. Joan is survived by her four daughters and their husbands, Carol McIntyre- Peale and James Peale of Swanzey NH; Alison McIntyre Lukes and Igor Lukes of Wellesley MA; Heather and Thomas Quarry of Bristol PA; Joy and Duncan McCallum of Lexington MA; her ten grandchildren, Caitlin Peale Sloan, Andrew Peale, Annamaria Lukes, Marianne Lukes,Conor Quarry, Patrick Quarry, Tom Quarry, Duncan S. McCallum, Claire McCallum, and Stuart McCallum; and her great grandson, Henry Peale Sloan. She was predeceased by her husband, Charlie in 1991. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. Donations in Joans memory may be made to JDRF (the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), the Multiple Sclerosis Society, or the Ferry Beach Park Association, Saco, Maine.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020