Joan M. Howlett, 71, of Marblehead passed away suddenly last week. Born and raised in Marblehead, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Helen (Johnson) St. Pierre. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Jeffrey F. Howlett, originally of Peabody. Joan worked as a title examiner at the Registry of Deeds in Salem for over 40 years, where she made many wonderful friends. Joan is survived by her older sister and best friend, Carol, and her husband Arthur "Buddy" Talbot, her sister Joyce and her husband Peter Preble, all of Marblehead, as well as Jeffs sister Kathleen, and her husband Robert of Peabody. She is predeceased by her youngest sister Donna, who is survived by her husband Scott Baybutt, of Peabody. Joan also leaves behind 9 nieces and nephews, and 11 great-nieces and nephews, whom she adored. Joan and Jeff both adored children, and loved to take their nieces and nephews camping and skiing in New Hampshire when they were younger. They also graciously opened their home to a number of foster children over the years. In their later years, they took regular vacations to Hilton Head, South Carolina to escape the cold. In fact, Jeff enjoyed it so much he tried to get Joan to move there, but she always said she could never leave Marblehead, and she never did. Following a private ceremony, Joan was laid to rest at Waterside Cemetery in Marblehead, next to her beloved Jeffrey. Memorial contributions can be made to Operation Support Our Troops-America, 1807 S. Washington Street, Suite 110, #359, Naperville IL 60565 or Brian D. Silber Memorial Fund, 18 Heath Rd., Peabody MA 01960. Arrangements were under the direction of Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal St., Salem.



