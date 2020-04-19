|
|
Joan M. Whelan, 74, passed away on April 15th, 2020. Joan was born on April 29,1945 in Athens, Greece to Elias Argyriadis and Katerina Dalla. She immigrated to Lynn at the age of ten with her sister Kathryn Diamond, where they were adopted by Paul and Athena Scangas. Joan attended Lynn Classical High School. She went on to study literature at Boston University, fine arts at the Massachusetts College of Art and graduated from Curry College with honors in 1969. She taught English and Fine Art in Waterbury, Connecticut and Peabody. In 1972, Joan married David Whelan at St. George's Greek Orthodox Church in Lynn. The couple settled in Marblehead and adopted their son, David Whelan Jr. in 1986. A life-long resident of the North Shore, Joan enjoyed visiting art museums, traveling, and attending Bon Jovi and classical music concerts. She was a member of the Corinthian Yacht Club since 1983 and she often spent time fishing and boating with her husband around Marblehead and Nantucket Sound. An avid oil painter and violinist, Joan turned to the arts to find joy and refuge during life's hardships. Her gentle kindness, unassuming humor and natural beauty are fondly remembered by those who knew and loved her. Joan is survived by her loving husband David Whelan, her son David Whelan Jr., her sisters Efi Argyriadis and Kathryn Diamond and her in-laws Basil Diamond and Timothy and Lourdes Whelan. The Whelan family thanks the devoted nurses and staff at Putnam Farms in Danvers, Ma. A memorial service will be held celebrating Joan's life and art with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joan's name to the JBJ Soul Foundation. www.jonbonjovisoulfoundation.org/donate/. Arrangements were handled by the Murphy Funeral Home. Fore more information or online guestbook, please call 978-744-0497 or visit www.murphyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020