|
|
Joan Patricia Dunn Cronkhite, 87, passed away peacefully on October 25th, surrounded by her loving family. She is remembered by her four daughters and family Judy Cronkhite and her husband Stefan of the San Francisco Bay Area, the late Marcia Cronkhite of Salem, Ma, Janice Cronkhite of Los Angeles, Ca and Wendy Cronkhite Donahue and her husband Michael of Salem, Ma. She is also survived by her sister, Elizabeth Dunn of Peabody, Ma, sister in law Leigh Dunn of Rockport , Ma, her nephews John Dunn of Ypsilanti, Michigan and Robert Dunn of Lawrenceville, New Jersey. She is preceded in death by her brother John Dunn of Rockport, Ma. Joan, fondly known as Contessa, was a resident of Marblehead. She graduated from Swampscott High School and attended Salem Nursing School. She worked as a nurse at Salem Hospital, Danvers State Hospital and Mass General. Funeral services will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:30 am. The family wishes to thank Care Dimensions Danvers and all those who cared for her in her last days. For more information or online guestbook, please visit www.MurphyFuneral Home.com or call 978-744-0497.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2019