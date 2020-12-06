Joan Sprecher Cushman, 85, of Marblehead, passed away peacefully at home with family and loved ones on December 1st, 2020 after battling Multiple Sclerosis for fifty years. She was predeceased by her husband Rufus Cutler Cushman "Sandy", her daughter Karen Lee Cushman, her brother Armand Grant Sprecher Jr. and her daughter-in-law, Louise Ann Cushman. She is survived by her sister Phyllis Richards of Pueblo, CO., her son Thomas Cushman and grandchildren Zoe, Max and Ian Cushman, all of Marblehead. Joan was born in Philadelphia, PA. to Armand Grant Sprecher and Gladys Senst Sprecher. She attended Lower Marion High School and after a year at Connecticut College, transferred to the University of Pennsylvania, where she met her husband, Sandy. Joan excelled both academically and athletically; a multi-sport athlete, she played field hockey, basketball and was the captain of her lacrosse team and graduated with honors. Joan and Sandy married shortly after graduating U Penn, first moving to Baltimore, MD., but eventually settling in Marblehead, where they made their home together for the next fifty years. At a young age, Joan was diagnosed with MS, a disease that would eventually require her to use a wheelchair for thirtyeight years, but it would not define her. Instead, Joan embraced life with an infectious positive attitude, not once complaining. Joan and Sandy traveled the world together never letting themselves be bound by a wheelchair. If not traveling, Joan and Sandy could be found roaming the sidelines of their children's games and then later, their grandchildren's. No weather was too cold or wet, no game too far. In addition to being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, Joan was a great friend. She would always ask with genuine concern about a person's life and family and hung on their every word. She was an example to us all on how to embrace life, no matter the circumstances. She found the best in all and brought out the best in us. She might also have possibly been the most sought out bridge partner in Marblehead. A memorial service will be scheduled in the summer with a date and location to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. To share a memory or offer condolences to the family, please visit www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
.