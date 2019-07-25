Home

Joan S. Goshko

Joan S. Goshko of Marblehead entered into rest on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Michael H. Goshko and daughter of the late Edith Sallet. Devoted mother of Mark Goshko and his partner Troy Murray of Brookline, and Barrie Goshko and her husband Geoffrey Weiss of Los Angeles. Loving sister of Mary Lipson of Sarasota. Joan was born in New York and raised in Providence, graduating valedictorian from Hope High School. After receiving her degree from Radcliffe College in 1961, she remained very active in Harvard/Radcliffe alumni organizations throughout her life. For more than four decades, she interviewed Harvard applicants on the North Shore, and served as chairman of the local clubs schools committee from 1984 through 2016. She called Marblehead home for 53 years, where she raised her family, planted and cared for an extraordinary garden and enjoyed walking to the beach regularly. She was also an avid tennis player, reader, and master of the crossword and other puzzles. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends at Goddard House where she resided for the past year. Internment was held privately. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the .
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from July 25 to Aug. 1, 2019
