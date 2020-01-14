|
Joan Spear McBrien of Snowville, NH, and Swampscott, MA, passed peacefully on January 7th, 2020 at the age of 87, after a brief hospitalization and with her loving family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband Donald George McBrien and her daughter Hannah. Born on June 24, 1932 to Roy and Jane (MacDonald) Spear and raised in Yarmouth, Cape Elizabeth, and South Portland, Maine, she was a graduate of Waynflete School (1950) and Wellesley College (1954), where she majored in botany. After college she worked in cancer research at Harvard, but decided to go into teaching, earning a Masters degree in education from Boston University, then teaching fourth grade in Islington (part of Westwood). In 1973, she became a crossing guard and a matron for the Swampscott, MA, police department for 32 years, retiring in 2005. Joan met her husband, Don, of Swampscott, on the ski slopes of the White Mountains. They were married in December of 1954 and enjoyed a rich life together with their children, initially in Boston, later in Swampscott and in Snowville, N.H. Having a shared love of the outdoors, in 1960, Joan and Don found their special place in Snowville . . . an old farmhouse on a hill, facing Mount Washington . . . dividing their time there with their residence in Massachusetts. It was at the farm that they were happiest; she in her gardens and he in his woods. She fondly carried the wisdom of past generations and loved family traditions, particularly relating to preparing holiday meals where her family was all together. And who can forget her curiosity and gift for storytelling? She is survived by her children, Bruce, his wife Janet; her daughter Johanna; and Mason with his wife Kate, as well as grandchildren Alex, Rebecca, Elizabeth, Ian, Alden, and Cora. Please join Joans family in a celebration of her life on Saturday, January 25th at Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal Street, Salem, MA; 9:00 a.m. visitation followed by a service at 10:00. Friends may then join the family in a graveside service at 11:00 or go directly to a noon collation at Paulinas Restaurant in Swampscott. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Garden in the Woods, 180 Hemenway Road, Framingham, MA, 01701. For more information or online guestbook, please visit www.MurphyFuneralHome.com or call 978-744-0497.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020