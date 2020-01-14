Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murphy Funeral Home
85 Federal Street
Salem, MA 01970
978 744 0497
For more information about
Joan McBrien
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Home
85 Federal Street
Salem, MA 01970
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Home
85 Federal Street
Salem, MA 01970
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Paulina’s Restaurant
Swampscott, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan McBrien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan S. McBrien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan S. McBrien Obituary
Joan Spear McBrien of Snowville, NH, and Swampscott, MA, passed peacefully on January 7th, 2020 at the age of 87, after a brief hospitalization and with her loving family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband Donald George McBrien and her daughter Hannah. Born on June 24, 1932 to Roy and Jane (MacDonald) Spear and raised in Yarmouth, Cape Elizabeth, and South Portland, Maine, she was a graduate of Waynflete School (1950) and Wellesley College (1954), where she majored in botany. After college she worked in cancer research at Harvard, but decided to go into teaching, earning a Masters degree in education from Boston University, then teaching fourth grade in Islington (part of Westwood). In 1973, she became a crossing guard and a matron for the Swampscott, MA, police department for 32 years, retiring in 2005. Joan met her husband, Don, of Swampscott, on the ski slopes of the White Mountains. They were married in December of 1954 and enjoyed a rich life together with their children, initially in Boston, later in Swampscott and in Snowville, N.H. Having a shared love of the outdoors, in 1960, Joan and Don found their special place in Snowville . . . an old farmhouse on a hill, facing Mount Washington . . . dividing their time there with their residence in Massachusetts. It was at the farm that they were happiest; she in her gardens and he in his woods. She fondly carried the wisdom of past generations and loved family traditions, particularly relating to preparing holiday meals where her family was all together. And who can forget her curiosity and gift for storytelling? She is survived by her children, Bruce, his wife Janet; her daughter Johanna; and Mason with his wife Kate, as well as grandchildren Alex, Rebecca, Elizabeth, Ian, Alden, and Cora. Please join Joans family in a celebration of her life on Saturday, January 25th at Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal Street, Salem, MA; 9:00 a.m. visitation followed by a service at 10:00. Friends may then join the family in a graveside service at 11:00 or go directly to a noon collation at Paulinas Restaurant in Swampscott. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Garden in the Woods, 180 Hemenway Road, Framingham, MA, 01701. For more information or online guestbook, please visit www.MurphyFuneralHome.com or call 978-744-0497.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -