Joanne "Jody" (Stratton) Dane, 72, longtime resident of Marblehead, passed away on November 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Dane; sisters, Effie Stewart and her husband, Robert of Groton, Susan Stratton of Beverly, and Nancy Woodward of Seattle, Wash.; brother, Dana Woodward and his wife, Ronna of Swampscott; aunt, Elizabeth Burton and her husband, Wayne of Durham, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews. There will be no funeral services. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charity of your choice .