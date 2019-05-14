|
Joanne Mary Shutz, 72, 1947-2019 passed away due to complications related to Multiple Sclerosis, on May 8, 2019. She resided in Chelsea, but Marblehead was her true home. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, she was the daughter of late Anne and Joseph Bufano. She was a graduate of William L. Dickinson High School and studied at Rutgers University in New Jersey. Joanne moved to Marblehead with her late husband Keith Shutz in 1980 where they fell in love with the beautiful town. Joanne was a homemaker and also a strong political presence in the town. As head of The League of Womens Voters, Joanne fought for many issues but particularly those surrounding access for handicapped individuals. She is the reason many curb cuts were created in areas of town that were inaccessible to those in a wheelchair. Joanne is survived by her daughter Amy Jones; her son Jonathan Shutz; her grandson Gabriel Jones; her son-in-law Jeremy Jones; and close friends and extended family. Her service will be held on Friday, May 17th at 10:30 a.m. at the Old North Church, 35 Washington Street, Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society- nationalmssociety.org. Arrangements by Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory or to offer a condolence to Joannes family please visit www. eustisandcornellfuneral home.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 14 to May 21, 2019