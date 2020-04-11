|
John D "Grumpy" Cameron.
June 9, 1934- March 20, 2020.
John died peacefully at home with his family on March 20, 2020. John was born in Brockton MA to Leonard and Mildred Brady Cameron. He was predeceased by his brother James.
John leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Ellen Smallwood Cameron, a son Leonard and his companion Jody Martin of Marblehead, a daughter Lori Cameron Knowles and her husband Doug of Marblehead, a son David of Marblehead, a son Doug and his wife Susan Grubough Cameron of Marblehead, a stepdaughter Denise Diamond and her husband Bill of Lynn. His most loved granddaughters Madison Cameron of Haverhill and Meghan Knowles of Marblehead, a grandson John Cameron of Haverhill, sisters-in-law Beverly Cogswell Cameron and Margaret Smallwood McGuirk and a brother-in-law Thomas Smallwood.
John attended Marblehead High School, worked for his Dad at Cameron's Pastry Shop, served in the US Army and then worked for the town of Marblehead Highway Department.
Because of the COVID-19 virus and the restrictions placed on everyone there will be a service and a celebration of Grumpy's life at a later date.
The family would like to thank for their exceptional care of Grumpy and his family.
Please send any donations to at 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102 Danvers, MA 01923.
To stay updated on future services please call 978-744-0497 or visit www.murphy uneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter on Apr. 11, 2020