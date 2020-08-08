John D. King, 53, of Hudson, NH passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua after a long and valiant battle with ALS. John did not define himself by the disease, but instead fought mightily and found enormous joy in life. To encapsulate the great depth of a person who is so substantially kind and generous of spirit is no easy task. Our family simply adored him, just as everyone who had the fortunate opportunity to meet him. John was born on January 15, 1967 in Washington, D.C. to Mary Valentine (Aiuto) and John Ellis King. He was raised in Nashua, NH until middle school, when his family moved to Swampscott, MA. A graduate of Swampscott High School, John attended Salem State University and Syracuse University, with a focus on visual arts. While attending Salem State University, he became the Student Director of the Winfisky Gallery. John owned his own cleaning business for many years, but his passion was his ministry. Baptized as one of Jehovahs Witnesses in 1989, he loved talking with others about the Bible, even learning other languages in order to teach people about God. He married in 1993, and together with his wife traveled the globe. In particular, his ministry in Cambodia, especially among the deaf, gave him great joy. John loved science and space, was a brilliant artist and a poet, and found great pleasure in being surrounded by nature, designing and supervising the construction of his magnificent garden. John traveled extensively and was known around the globe for his warmth, caring, and generosity. He made fast friends wherever he went. John is survived by his adoring wife and true love, Samantha (Andrews) King of Hudson. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Valentine King of Swampscott Massachusetts; his sisters, Christine Burton and Elizabeth Croxton, both of Georgia; along with their husbands Jason and Huff, and their children Gracie, Walker, Autumn, Chase, Cole, Kaitlyn, Dane, Celia and Fallon; as well as his parents-in-law, Bob and Marie Andrews of Windham, brother-in-law Rob Andrews, his step-mother Jeanne Piotrowicz and step-niece Natasha Bradford. His father John King and stepsister Jeanne Bradford predeceased him. Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, visit www. carrierfuneralhome.com
