John Franklyn Willard McKay, aka "Jack", of Marblehead Massachusetts, passed peacefully at home in the early hours of November 21, 2020 ...night stars giving way to the sunrise over his head into the loving arms of his wife, Patricia Ann Snow McKay (deceased), whom he missed so very much since her death in 2000. He is survived by his three beloved daughters: Penny McKay Bourque of Malden MA, Pamela McKay Gilbert (husband Mark Gilbert) of Merrimac MA, and Elizabeth McKay Gehron (husband Michael Gehron) of Kittery ME. As well as his grandchildren: Ann Bourque, Jacob Gehron and Jack Gilbert, all of whom were his pride and joy and whom he loved so dearly. Jack came from a large family during depression times and was raised by his beloved father, Donald J. McKay (deceased), mother Agatha May Foster McKay (deceased), and Granny Foster (deceased). He had wonderful adventures and maintained loving relations with all his siblings and their families, whom he cherished dearly: Jean Mckay Dodge (deceased) (Bud Dodge, deceased), Donald McKay (deceased) (Lucy McKay, deceased), Joyce McKay Booth (deceased) (Robert Booth, deceased), Estelle (Teddi) McKay of Vero Beach FL, Marilyn McKay Ploss & Charles Ploss of NH, Dorothy (Dottie) McKay Graves (deceased) (Robert Graves, deceased), Louise McKay (deceased), Alden McKay (Sarah McKay,deceased) of Lauderhill FL, and Julie McKay Harrington (Jose Alonso) of Melbourne Australia. He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends, who kept in touch with visits, calls, cards, and letters. Jack was an avid reader, loved the great outdoors and anything in nature, which he generously shared with his daughters and in his younger years was a scout leader. He was a masterful gardener; whether it was vegetables or flowers, he could make anything grow. He enjoyed playing tennis and badminton and in his older years, playing cards with his grandchildren. He was an adventurer and loved traveling with his wife Pat, while learning culture & history. He loved a good storm and could always be found at the water's edge with his daughters at his side. He served in the US Navy in WWII and believed America to be the greatest country on earth. He was a letter carrier in Marblehead and at one point knew just about everyone in town, as well as he knew the streets of Marblehead like the back of his hand, every nook and cranny, and shared her history and her secrets with his daughters, grandchildren and friends over the years. His backyard gardens, as well as his flower boxes, brought a specialness to downtown Marblehead, where he held many a marinated steak & lobster bake cookout and party over the years. His banana bread at Christmas was a delight each year to his neighbors and friends. He was dubbed "Head Crank" at Abbott Hall for 20 years and made dear friends (Denny, Gary and Steve) while winding the clock. He forged meaningful friendships with so many along the way. Mary and Don, Vivian and Bud, Carol and Jack, Gordon and Kat, Nancy and Dick, Merri and Bill, Jack and Pat, Dianne and John, Gary and Karen, Lyn and so many others. His love, kindness, and sense of humor were a gift to all he encountered. Dad lived a life much like Sinatra sang.. He did it his way and he enjoyed the heck out of life! We are already missing you, Dad ..our loss, heaven's gain.



