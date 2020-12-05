John Franklyn Willard McKay, aka "Jack", of Marblehead Massachusetts born August 17, 1926, died peacefully at home in the early hours of November 21, 2020. Night stars gave way to the sunrise over his head passing him into the loving arms of his wife, Patricia Ann Snow McKay (deceased), whom he missed so very much since her passing in 2000. He is survived by his three beloved daughters: Penny McKay Bourque of Malden MA, Pamela McKay Gilbert (husband Mark Gilbert) of Merrimac MA, and Elizabeth McKay Gehron (husband Michael Gehron) of Kittery ME. As well as his grandchildren: Ann Bourque, Jack Gilbert, and Jacob Gehron, all of whom were his pride and joy and whom he loved dearly. Jack came from a large family during depression times and was raised by his cherished father, J. Donald McKay (dec.), mother Agatha Mae Foster McKay (dec.), and Granny Foster (dec.). He shared many larks, antics, mischief and pranks and maintained loving relations with all his siblings and their families, whom he cherished dearly: Jean Mckay Dodge (dec.), Joyce McKay Booth (dec.), Donald McKay (dec.), Estelle (Teddi) McKay of Vero Beach FL, Louise McKay (dec.), Dorothy (Dottie) McKay Graves (dec.), Marilyn McKay Ploss of NH, Alden McKay of Lauderhill FL, and Julie McKay Harrington of Melbourne Australia. Special friends Gary and Karyn Lang who kept him laughing, shared a love of Marblehead, and were "besties" from the moment they became neighbors. He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends, who kept in touch with visits, calls, cards, and letters in his later years and with whom he shared many moments that made great fodder for stories! If you were lucky, he might have had his famous banana bread on hand which he shared at Christmas and was a delight each year to his neighbors and friends. Jack loved the great outdoors and all its living creatures. He loved the star filled night. In his younger years, you would be just as likely to find him out in the middle of a storm as you would to find him sleeping under the stars on Devereux Beach on a hot summer's night. As a father, he went blueberry picking with his daughters, had bike rides up Beacons Hill, fished off the wharf and walked their little legs all over town and beyond. Dad loved Marblehead and knew her streets like the back of his hand, every nook and cranny. He shared his knowledge of her history and her secret alleyways with his daughters, grandchildren and friends over the years. Dad was a masterful gardener and could make anything grow. His backyard gardens, as well as his flower boxes, brought a special joy to downtown Marblehead, where he spent many happy cookouts with family and friends. He was an avid tennis player and could be found at the Gut and Feathers on the badminton court. He was an adventurer and loved traveling to various countries with his wife Pat, while learning culture & history. In his older years, Jack was a keen reader and also delighted in playing cards with his grandchildren while sharing the stories of his life. Jack served in the US Navy in WWII aboard the USS Lake Champlain and believed America to be the greatest country on earth. He was a proud letter carrier in Marblehead and at one point was acquainted with just about everyone in town. He was dubbed "Head Crank" at Abbot Hall for 20 years and made dear friends (Denny, Keith, Gary, Jimmy, Fred, & Steve) while cranking the clock. He was a member of and supported many Marblehead institutions He forged meaningful friendships and had a knack for attracting the very best of people into his life. His love, kindness, and sense of humor were a gift to all he encountered. Dad lived it much like Sinatra sang... He did it his way and he enjoyed the heck out of life! We are already missing you, Dad, ever a true Scotsman... our loss is heaven's gain. The family welcomes donations in Jack McKays name to the Abbot Hall Clock Tower Fund. Please make contributions to the Town of Marblehead and note "Abbot Hall Clock Tower Fund" in the memo line of the check. Send to: Abbot Hall, 188 Washington St., Marblehead, MA 01945. Arrangements are under the direction of the Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal St., Salem. For additional information or online guestbook please call 978-744-0497 or visit www. MurphyFuneralHome.com
