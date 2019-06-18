|
|
- John (Jack) Frederick Reilly, Jr. passed away surrounded by his loving family on June 15, 2019. Jack treasured his 84 years of a life marked by a positive outlook, sharp mind, ready wit, and unfailing integrity. Born in 1935 in Marblehead, MA to John Frederick and Mary Dooling Reilly, Jack was a fourth generation Marbleheader. Graduating from Marblehead High School in 1953, Jack earned his bachelor's degree in 1958 from Merrimack College. A year later, in 1959, he married Gail Smith Reilly, the love of his life. Jack also proudly served in the Army National Guard from 1959 until 1964. Jack was a born salesman, and in 1959 began his long and successful sales and marketing career with GTE (Osram) Sylvania. His career with Sylvania would take Jack and his family away from Bostons North Shore several times to the suburbs of Hartford, CT and Minneapolis, MN, where the family would live for 10 years, before returning home to Marblehead in 1986. In 1996, upon retiring from Sylvania, Jack and Gail moved to Atlanta, GA where Jack served as President of Wolff System Technology, Corp. In 2000, they returned to Marblehead, where Jack founded and became the Executive Director of Indoor Tanning Association, Inc., an organization that promoted and represented the special interests of the indoor tanning industry. In 2013 Jack and Gail moved to Wenham, MA, where he would reside for the balance of his life. Jack had many interests. He was a voracious reader who looked forward to his monthly book club gatherings with some of his dearest friends. He also loved sailing and golf, enjoying past memberships at the Corinthian Yacht Club, Tedesco Country Club and Bass Rocks Golf Club. He also loved cheering on the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Jack's greatest pleasure in life though was his family and the many friendships developed and cultivated throughout his lifetime. Jack was a very loving and attentive father, spending many seasons coaching his childrens hockey, baseball and soccer teams, some of which he proudly took on to win state championships. He was keenly interested in the activities of his grandchildren, and his later years were filled with pride at their accomplishments. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 60 years; son Richard (Jeffrey) Reilly and his wife Noel of Santa Rosa, CA; daughter Kristin Lundstedt and her husband John of Londonderry, NH; son David Reilly and his wife Heidi of Eagle, CO; daughter Tara Norris and her husband Mike of Greenwich, CT; his siblings Helen Curtin (Pat); Joseph Reilly (Judy) and Maryann Lemelin (Bob); six grandchildren, Emily and Connor Lundstedt, Nicholas Reilly, John (Jack) and Shea Norris and Ginger Reilly; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may visit from 4:00pm | 7:00pm on June 20, 2019, at Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal St., Salem, MA. A memorial Mass will take place on June 21, 2019 at 11:00am at Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org or to https://give.caredimensions.org. For more information or online guestbook, please visit www.MurphyFuneralHome.com or call 978-744-0497.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from June 18 to June 25, 2019