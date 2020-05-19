|
John J. Diamont, of Naples, FL and Salem, MA died peacefully at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston on May 15th. He was 93. Born on July 8, 1926 in Woburn, MA, John was the third child of Adam and Anna (Szawlis) Diamont. Although stricken with the polio virus as a child, he overcame it and many other obstacles to create a great life for his family. John was a born talker with charisma, good looks, intelligence, business sense, and an amazing head of hair until the very end! John married Mary McEachern, also of Woburn, in 1947, and they had a fruitful and loving marriage. He graduated from Woburn High School and went on to begin his long career in the steel industry. John was a natural salesman, he could easily talk to anyone on almost any subject. With this talent and a lot of hard work he was able to build a business that he would be able to sell and retire from at the young age of 52. He loved to travel and was an enthusiast of both boating & golf. He had a full and active social life which included memberships in many social and civic organizations. He was a member of the Tedesco Country Club and the Corinthian Yacht Club (where he served as Commodore) both of Marblehead. He was also a member of the Plantation Bay Country Club of Ormond Beach, FL, the Palm Beach Pole Club, the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Club. John was a communicant at Our Lady, Star of the Sea parish in Marblehead and St. Leo the Greats Catholic Church in Bonita Springs, FL. John was predeceased by his be loved wife Mary. Their 59 years together were filled with love, laughter, children and a bond that many are not lucky enough to share. He is survived by his six children: daughter Mary and her husband David Danielson of Bedford, NH, son John and his wife Elly of Marblehead, daughter Chris of New Durham, NH, daughter Colleen of Salem, daughter Barbara and her husband Todd Smith of Califon, NJ, and daughter Jayne Diamont and her partner Mary Hubbard of Salem. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. John will be deeply missed in body, but his spirit will always be in our hearts. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Our Lady, Star of the Sea Parish, 85 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, MA 01945. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory or offer online condolences to the family, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 19 to May 26, 2020