John Leonard Paige, 62, passed away at the Brentwood Rehabilitation Center in Danvers on September 23 after a long illness. He was the son of Dr. Emil Paige and the late Althea (Domenico) Paige of Marblehead and Brooksby Village, Peabody. A lifelong Marbleheader, John was happiest when he was on the water. He loved sailing, skiing, collecting antiques, painting, and spending time with his circle of friends. As well as Dr. Paige, John is survived by his sister, Althea Bertrand and her husband, Stephen, of Lexington; his nephew, Hugo Bertrand of Gardner; and his niece, Mayra Bertrand of Lexington. Visiting hours were held on Monday, September 30th at Eusits & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street. Funeral Services and burial will be private. To share a memory or offer online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, 2019