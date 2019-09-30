Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
(781) 631-0076
Resources
More Obituaries for John Paige
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. Paige

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John L. Paige Obituary
John Leonard Paige, 62, passed away at the Brentwood Rehabilitation Center in Danvers on September 23 after a long illness. He was the son of Dr. Emil Paige and the late Althea (Domenico) Paige of Marblehead and Brooksby Village, Peabody. A lifelong Marbleheader, John was happiest when he was on the water. He loved sailing, skiing, collecting antiques, painting, and spending time with his circle of friends. As well as Dr. Paige, John is survived by his sister, Althea Bertrand and her husband, Stephen, of Lexington; his nephew, Hugo Bertrand of Gardner; and his niece, Mayra Bertrand of Lexington. Visiting hours were held on Monday, September 30th at Eusits & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street. Funeral Services and burial will be private. To share a memory or offer online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now