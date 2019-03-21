|
|
John S. Ruggiero, age 92, of Swampscott, died peacefully on Monday at Abbott House Nursing Home. He is the husband of Vincenzina A. Virginia (Lucibello) Ruggiero, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. In addition to his beloved wife, John is survived by three children: Andrea Franklin and her husband Daniel of Swampscott, John A. Ruggiero and his wife Ann of Brighton, and Robert A. Ruggiero of Swampscott; five grandchildren: Virginia, Lisa, Cara, Nicholas and Matthew; and his brother, Robert R. Ruggiero of Burlington, VT. John will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother. Born in Fall River, he was raised in Bristol, RI and was a graduate of Colt Memorial High School, class of 1943. John attended the University of Rhode Island and Harvard University, where he received his degree in Mechanical Engineering. John served in the United States Army during World War II. He worked as a mechanical engineer for the General Electric Company in Lynn, Massachusetts for 35 years until his retirement in 1989. He lived in Revere for 40 years before making his home in Swampscott in 1994. Among Johns interests were reading, Big Blue Baseball and active participation in Swampscott Town Meetings. Visiting hours will be held on Friday. March 22nd from 4-8PM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt 1A), Lynn. His funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 23rd at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, Swampscott. Burial will be in Swampscott Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Donations in Johns memory may be made to . Guestbook at www.solimine. com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019